Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Legislation Moving Forward on getting Some Budget Items Going

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said a recent piece of legislation is empowering certain budget items to go ahead, including a guaranteed increase of five per cent in funding for the annual health transfer sent to provincial governments for health care.

Fraser also pointed to the expansion of the student loan forgiveness program, which went up to $60,000 for doctors and $30,000 for nurses in rural communities.

The federal government is hoping to add the national school food program before the next school year, and Fraser said it will help 400,000 kids in Canada get a healthy meal. Fraser also mentioned the doubling of the volunteer firefighters and volunteer search and rescue tax credit. He said the measure will hopefully help with recruiting fire fighters.