Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser looking forward to Fall Sitting of House of Commons

This entry was posted in News on .

The upcoming parliamentary session will be different this time for Central Nova MP Sean

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser (House of Commons photo)
Credit: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services

Fraser.  Fraser is moving to the front benches of the house as a member of cabinet.  His portfolio is Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.  Fraser says he’s looking forward to the sitting.

The week begins with the selection of a speaker today, and the Speech from the Throne on Tuesday.  Just prior to today’s session, Fraser will join a meeting of Premier Tim Houston with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.  This will be Houston’s first visit to Ottawa as Premier.

 