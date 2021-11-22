Central Nova MP Sean Fraser looking forward to Fall Sitting of House of Commons

The upcoming parliamentary session will be different this time for Central Nova MP Sean

Fraser. Fraser is moving to the front benches of the house as a member of cabinet. His portfolio is Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. Fraser says he’s looking forward to the sitting.

The week begins with the selection of a speaker today, and the Speech from the Throne on Tuesday. Just prior to today’s session, Fraser will join a meeting of Premier Tim Houston with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This will be Houston’s first visit to Ottawa as Premier.