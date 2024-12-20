Central Nova MP Sean Fraser looking forward to Spending More Time with His Family

For Central Nova MP Sean Fraser it was time to come home.

This week, Fraser announced he would not be running again in the next federal election.

Fraser cites family considerations for his decision to not re-offer.

Fraser says his children are still young at 8 and 3, and he doesn’t want to miss these tender years.

As for what happens next, Fraser says that has yet to be determined.

Fraser says he has enjoyed his time in office, which included cabinet stints in Housing and Immigration. Fraser says federally he had the opportunity to fundamentally shift housing policy.

Fraser says there have been real positive change in his riding over his time in office, including the twinning of Highway 104, the building of Mulroney Hall at St. FX University, the Centre for Innovation and Health getting off the ground, money in place to clean up Boat Harbour, new libraries and performing arts centres, community centres repaired and retrofitted, as well as new transit sytems and active transportation trails.