Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Looks Back as He Marks One Year as the Federal Housing Minister

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser recently reflected on his one year anniversary serving as the federal housing minister. Fraser began serving in the role on July 26, 2023, after serving as minister of immigration, refugees, and citizenship for almost two years.

Fraser called it a busy year, noting housing has been a real challenge. He said the government was able to advance solutions that are starting to take hold, with a national plan to help address Canada’s housing issues.

Fraser said there are a number of measures the federal government has in mind to help people, be it with rental costs, or getting into the housing market. He said the big lesson he learned over the last 12 months is that there is no one big solution they can point to, adding they have to pull every lever at their disposal.