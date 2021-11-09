Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Looks Forward to new Whale Sanctuary in the District of St. Mary’s

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s excited about plans for a whale sanctuary project for Port Hilford, near Sherbrooke

The sanctuary would be home to retiring whales and dolphins from marine parks and aquariums. The sanctuary is expected to open next year. The federal government banned the practice of holding whales and dolphins in captivity for human entertainment two years ago.

Fraser says this will be first such sanctuary in North America.

The Whale Sanctuary recently opened a Visitor and Operations Centre in Sherbrooke.