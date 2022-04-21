Central Nova MP Sean Fraser named as One of the World’s Young Global Leaders

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is among some rather elite company. Fraser, who is also Canada’s Immigration Minister has been named by the World Economic Forum as one of this year’s Young Global Leaders.

Each year, the Forum names researchers, entrepreneurs, activities and political leaders who are

under the age of 40 and are committed to having a positive impact on their community and the world. Fraser is among 109 leaders from 42 countries named this year as Young Global Leaders.

The Forum states Fraser is leading Canada’s efforts to boost immigration levels to help drive the post-pandemic economic recovery and is responsible for the federal government’s efforts to provide a safe haven to displaced persons fleeing Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The Forum also cited Fraser’s previous work as a Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister in contributing to the government’s economic response to COVID-19 and was government’s primary spokesperson on fiscal and economic matters.

The Forum says Fraser also helped inform the federal government’s environmental policy agenda during his term as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.