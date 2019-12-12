Central Nova MP Sean Fraser named as Parliamentary Secretary to Ministers of Finance and Middle Class Prosperity

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has been assigned some new responsibilities by Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau.

Fraser will be Parliamentary Secretary to the Finance Minister, Associate Minister of Finance, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity.

Prior to the federal election, Fraser was Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change.

As a Parliamentary Secretary, Fraser’s responsibilities could include taking questions during daily question period, guide legislation through the house, engage with the public on key government iniatives and represent government at functions.

Three other Nova Scotia MP’s were also appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries by the Prime Minister; Andy Fillmore, Darren Fisher and Darrell Samson.