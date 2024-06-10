Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Named Parliamentarian of the Year

A special honour for Central Nova MP Sean Fraser.

Fraser, who is also the national Housing Minister has been named Parliamentarian of the Year by iPolitics, a respected online news portal. The web site covers national politics.

Fraser was chosen for the award in voting by colleagues in the House of Commons.

In accepting the award, Fraser praised his staff, saying they have dedicated their lives to helping others. He adds working in the Commons provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with people across the country.