Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Named Parliamentarian of the Year

Jun 10, 2024 | Local News

A special honour for Central Nova MP Sean Fraser.

Fraser, who is also the national Housing Minister has been named Parliamentarian of the Year by iPolitics, a respected online news portal. The web site covers national politics.

Fraser was chosen for the award in voting by colleagues in the House of Commons.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser

In accepting the award, Fraser praised his staff, saying they have dedicated their lives to helping others. He adds working in the Commons provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with people across the country.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year