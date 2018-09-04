Central Nova MP Sean Fraser named Parliamentary Secretary

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently named Central Nova MP Sean Fraser as the

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change. Fraser said he is honoured by the appointment.

Duties as secretary to the minister could include taking questions during question period, working with other MPS, and partnering with stakeholders on policy on various environmental related items. He said he looks forward to “digging in” when the house re-opens in a few weeks.

In the meantime, says Fraser, he looks forward to pursuing his new responsibilities with the same diligence he takes to the job of being the Central Nova MP.