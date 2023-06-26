Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Pleased with Atlantic Economic Forum

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the recent Atlantic Economic Forum at St. FX University was a

huge success.

The event, held last week, attracted close to 300 delegates; including investors, as well as business, Indigenous and political leaders.

Fraser, one of the developers of the forum, says while he’s pleased to see this event take place, he’s excited to watch what happens next.

The university’s Associate Vice-President of Research and Graduate Studies, Dr. Richard Isnor and a forum steering committee member, says organizers will issue an exit survey to see what participants liked and didn’t like about the event. He says feedback has been positive.