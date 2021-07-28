Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Pleased with New Border Measures by Federal Government

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is welcoming news the federal government is relaxing some of its border measures. Fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents from the USA will be

allowed to enter the country as of August 9th. All other fully vaccinated international travellers will be allowed to enter Canada starting September 7th, provided the country’s COVID-19 case counts remain low and vaccination rates keep trending in a positive direction.

Fraser says this is a positive development for those who have family in the United States and business who depend on U. S. customers.

Fraser understands there are many Canadians cautious about reopening the borders again, given what’s happened in the past year and a half. However he says the country has been taken a data based approach, with about 80 per cent of Canadians vaccinated and well over half of those eligible have taken their second dose.