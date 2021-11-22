Central Nova MP Sean Fraser pleased with New Developments on Proposed Spaceport in Canso area

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is welcoming new developments on a proposed spaceport near

Canso. Late last week, Maritime Launch Services announced Nanoracks will use the spaceport to deploy small satellites for its customers. Nanoracks is a leading commercial payload provider to the International Space Station. It also provides satellite services to the Canadian Space Agency.

The president and CEO of Maritime Launch Services, Steve Matier says the company has signed a letter of intent to launch small satellites for Nova Scotia-based GALAXIA Mission Systems.

Matier also announced preliminary designs for a launch control centre at the spaceport site, along with a visitor and information centre.

Fraser says it’s great news.

First launch at the spaceport is expected in 2023.