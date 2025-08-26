Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Pleased with New Federal Measures to Reduce Transportation Costs and Improve Air Travel

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is welcoming new federal measures to reduce transportation costs and improve air travel in the Atlantic Region

The federal government announced cost reductions for interprovincial transportation routes in Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec. Effective August 1, the government cut Confederation Bridge tolls for all vehicles from over $50 to $20, cut fares by 50 per cent for passengers, vehicles, and commercial traffic on Eastern Canada Ferry Services that are federally supported, and the government is increasing funding to Marine Atlantic to reduce fares by 50 per cent for passengers and passenger vehicles on both routes and freeze commercial freight rates.

Fraser said transportation is an essential aspect of the region`s economy, calling the change great news for people using the Confederation Bridge or ferry services. Fraser also pointed to an investment by the feds and the maritime provinces to improve local air travel.

The 3-year pilot project will re-establish air routes between Halifax, Charlottetown, Sydney, Fredericton, and Moncton.