Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Pleased with New Portfolios added to Federal Cabinet

Along with his own swearing in, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he was excited to see some

new additions to the federal cabinet.

Fraser pointed to the creation of a new department dealing specifically with mental health and addictions and another for housing. He said housing and mental health are top priorities in his riding, noting both files saw additional pressures during the pandemic.

On the housing front, with more people moving to the province and buying up housing stock, it led to prices rising and led to difficulties for residents. Fraser said having a dedicated minister is going to provide one stop shopping for the groups he spoke with who are trying to build housing projects.