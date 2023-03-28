Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Pleased with Recent Federal-Provincial Funding on Affordable Housing Projects

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is welcoming a recent announcement by the federal and

provincial governments to support 10 affordable housing projects across Nova Scotia.

The total commitment is $16.6 million that will create 236 new rental units, with more than half offered at rents at or below 80 per cent of the local market.

Two local projects will be assisted by this initiative; Atlantic Edge Properties Incorporated will receive $1.35 million for a 36 unit complex in Guysborough, while Innovare Properties and Developments Limited gets $1.25 million for a 28 unit building in Alma, Pictou County.

Fraser says it’s a top priority of the federal government to support projects such as these.

Fraser says we are seeing population and economic growth in Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada, and if housing stock isn’t increased, the province and region won’t be able to maximize its potential. At the same time, Fraser says there has to be housing available for low income families to keep a roof over their heads