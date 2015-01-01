Central Nova MP Sean Fraser pleased with the Launch of the 988 Suicide Crisis Helpline

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is applauding the launching of the 988 Suicide Crisis Helpline.

It is available in every province and territory in Canada. It launched at the end of November. Fraser says it provides support by phone and text 24 hours a day for those who are struggling with mental health issues or are having thoughts of suicide.

The 988 Suicide Crisis Helpline is funded by the Federal Government, managed by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto and delivered through mental health partners in provinces and territories.

Nova Scotians can continue to use the provincial mental health and addictions crisis line at 1-888-429-8167. The 988 service will provide an additional three-digit option.