Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Pleased with the Launch of a Federal Agency to Build More Housing

Central Nova MP and Justice Minister Sean Fraser is welcoming the federal government’s launch of Build Canada Homes. It is a new agency with access to federal land and $13 Billion in capital to build more affordable housing.

It will leverage public lands, offer flexible financial incentives, attract private capital, facilitate large portfolio projects and support modern manufacturers to build the homes Canadians need.

Fraser says Build Canada Homes will fight homelessness by buidling transitional and supportive housing, working with provincial governments, municipalities and Indigenous communities. Fraser adds it will building affordable and community housing for low income households and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

Fraser made his comments on Sunday at Eastcut homes in Trenton, an industrialized Wood Prefabrication company.