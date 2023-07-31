Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Prepares for New Role as Federal Housing Minister

Following last week’s federal cabinet shuffle, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is now the Minister

responsible for Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities.

Fraser said his new role is important, particularly given the challenges, most notably, around housing. He said the department will be working hard to get the projects ready to be announced out the door quickly and will be looking to leverage new tools to help solve issues around housing.

There is no shortage of work, said Fraser, adding he is privileged to have the opportunity and looks forward to making the most of the chance to have an impact that improves people’s quality of life.

Fraser formerly served as minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship