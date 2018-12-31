Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says 2018 Marked a Number of Successes

A local MP says 2018 was a year of success but there are challenges looking forward.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser pointed to the Canada child benefit program which provided $48 million to help around 11 thousand children in Central Nova. He also mentioned a federal agreement with the province for the largest transfer of health care funds in the history of Nova Scotia and an additional $130 million for mental health.

In a more local sense, Fraser pointed to the 90 million dollar investment for the twinning of the 104 between Sutherland`s River and Antigonish, something he said was at the top of his priority list coming into the last election. Fraser also made note of investments at StFX University, the CACL, and wharf infrastructure.

Fraser said he`s been working on the remediation of Boat Harbour, adding he hopes to see the involvement of the federal government in that project.