Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says a busy session of the House of Commons Lies Ahead

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says there will no shortage of matters to deal with when the

House of Commons resumes its sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week his new cabinet will be sworn in on October 26th, and Parliament will return on November 22nd. Fraser says there’s a wide assortment of items on government’s agenda.

Fraser expects there will also be discussion about the recent announcement from the United States allowing non-essential ground travel from Canada. He says government is working on developing proof of COVID-19 vaccination for international travel to make it easier for Canadians to cross the border. Fraser says also in the works is financial assistance to provinces that have developed proof of vaccination policies for accessing non-essential services.