Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says a Lot of Local Projects moved Forward

For Central Nova MP Sean Fraser it has been a big year. Personally, his family increased by one

with the birth of a son, Jack on July 4th. Fraser was re-elected in the recent federal election and was also appointed to cabinet as the Minister of Immigration. Fraser says there was also movement on a number of projects in the local area.

Fraser says he will be kept busy in the coming months with his new Immigration portfolio, including the resettlement of 40,000 Afghan refugees, bringing workers to our communities so businesses can succeed, and overhauling the system so it works more effectively.

That’s on top of balancing his priorities at home of fostering economic growth as well as action on climate change and advancing social justice and reconciliation.