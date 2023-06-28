Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says a Number of Initiatives Moved Forward in the Just Completed Session of Parliament

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says a lot was accomplished during the most recent sitting of

Parliament. The session wrapped up late last week.

Fraser says real and meaningful work took place that will help people at home.

Also, Fraser says there’s the dental program ensuring low-income families can go to the dentist, as well as investments in child care that have cut the costs by half already.

Fraser says the law creating the Canada Disability Benefit just passed, and there’s tax credits for clean electricity generation and for clean tech companies that are going to be doing business in Canada.