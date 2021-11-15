Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says a Replacement Country Harbour Ferry Helps Create Jobs and Protects the Well-Being of Local Communities

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the replacement of a provincial ferry from Port Bickerton to Isaacs Harbour is extremely important to residents in the local area.

Fraser was on hand over the weekend for the official launch of the new ferry, the Theodore

O’Hara, named in honour of the first lighthouse keeper in Port Bickerton.

The ferry cost about $6 million with the the federal and provincial governments each funding approximately $3 million each.

Fraser says it helps create jobs in the short-term and helps protect the well-being of local communities.

The vessel was built in Nova Scotia by A. S. Theriault and Son of Meteghan River. The boatyard has manufactured more than 1,000 vessels over the past 80 years.

The Theodore O’Hara replaces the Stormont II, a 41-year-old 12-car cable ferry.