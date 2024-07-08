Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Says Antigonish Electric Utility Planning for More Renewable Energy with Upgrades to Its System

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s a step towards the town of Antigonish becoming Canada’s first net zero community

Recently, Fraser announced the federal government is committing $9.7 million towards upgrades to the town’s electric utility grid. The improvements will include replacing existing substations and consolidation of the grid, allowing the utility to bring in more renewable energy in future.

Fraser says he has been working with the town on this project for some time.

The total cost of the renovation is $19.4 million, split equally between the two levels of government. The Town has until March, 2029 to complete the entire project, which includes a number of phases