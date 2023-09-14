Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Biggest Concern from Residents he heard going into Federal Caucus meetings is Cost of Living

Ahead of this week’s Liberal federal caucus meetings, which began on Tuesday in London,

Ontario, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the main thing he heard from residents is they are struggling with the cost of living.

He said Canadians want to see the party continue to play a leadership role by making investments in health care and work with provincial governments to ensure they invest the areas that mean the most to people.

Fraser said when the Atlantic MPs meet at the national caucus, they will be able to present to the entire caucus about what they’ve heard over the course of the summer in Atlantic Canada. Fraser said he and other Atlantic MPs will have the chance to engage directly with various ministers as well as the Prime Minister to try and advance projects in the region.