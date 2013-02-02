Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Bill Before House is an Economic Opportunity to provide Clean Electricity and Create Foundation for Green Hydrogen Industry

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said parliament is dealing with an important piece of legislation regarding renewable energy.

Fraser called Bill C-49 a law that would create a regulatory framework for an offshore renewable energy sector for Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. He called it an economic opportunity that will help provide clean electricity and create the foundation for a green hydrogen industry.

Fraser said the bill has become the source of significant political divisions but said there is enough support in the house to move forward with the policy, adding it will help create jobs and protect the environment.