Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Brian Mulroney’s Mark on the Country leaves an Enormous Loss with his Passing

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Brian Mulroney had an unusual impact on our community but our country as a whole. The former Prime Minister and St. FX graduated died yesterday at age 84.

Fraser says he worked closely with Mulroney in recent years in establishing the Institute of Government at St. FX and was a key partner in the creation of the Atlantic Economic Forum at the university. Fraser says Mulroney became a personal friend who he relied on for advice, especially during the pandemic.

Fraser says Mulroney’s mark on the country leaves an enormous loss.

Fraser says Mulroney leaves behind a remarkable legacy, and Canada is better for his service.