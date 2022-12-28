Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Canada has Rebounded from the Pandemic; Help is there For Those who Need It

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it has been quite a year. Fraser says at this time in 2021, we

were in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic when the Omicron variant hit, closing down gatherings at a time when we thought it was opening back up again. Fraser says communities have responded now that we’re through the peak of the pandemic and that’s encouraging.

However, Fraser says there are some who are struggling and government has been focusing on making life more affordable for them.

That includes reducing child care fees, doubling the GST Rebate, dental supports for children under 12, waiving the interest on student loans and changing rules so you don’t have to pay them back until you earn $40,000 annually and topping up old age security for those 75 and older.