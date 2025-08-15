Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Canada is Working on a Number of Related Issues as It Talks Trade with the US

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser commented on recent trade talks between Canada and the United States.

Fraser said the Canadian government continues to work with its neighbours to the south to address challenges with trade across the border. Thankfully, said Fraser, with the deal in place with the US, Canada still has one of the most preferred levels of trade access in the world with the exemption for goods and services covered under the Canada US Mexico agreement.

Fraser says if more is done to provide services within Canada’s borders, break down barriers between provinces, and encourage businesses to do business all over the world, the government has the opportunity to make significant headway as they continue to work through challenges with the US.