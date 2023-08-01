Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Canada Workers Benefit Has Been Improved

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government is making enhancements to the

Canada Workers Benefit. Fraser says the Benefit was created a number of years ago aimed at putting more money in the pockets of working families earning modest or lower incomes.

Fraser says at the outset, the program assisted a small group of people. In 2021, the Benefit was improved, making it eligible to an additional one million workers and this year it’s been enhanced again.

Fraser says the program makes a meaningful difference for low income families struggling with the cost of living. The changes came into effect last Friday, and payments are going out to eligible workers.