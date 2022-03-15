Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Community Revitalization Fund benefiting Local Groups

Several local organizations have benefited from the federal government’s Community
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser
Revitalization Fund, and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says more are expected.
The fund comes out of the last federal budget. Fraser says government heard from community groups indicating that because of the pandemic, it has not been able to raise money from hosting events to upgrade facilities.
Fraser says further announcements will be made in Antigonish County in the coming weeks, once they are formally approved.