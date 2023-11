Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Federal Government has new supports for Tourism Sector

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says help is coming for the tourism sector.

Fraser says the federal government has created a new Tourism Growth Strategy.

Fraser says the Tourism sector was hit as hard as any during the pandemic, and their customers disappeared for several years. He says as a result, it’s been difficult for these businesses to bounce back.

Fraser says the tourism sector supports almost 2 million jobs across Canada, and contributes about $40 billion to Canada’s Gross Domestic Product