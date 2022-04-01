Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Federal Government helping Provinces in Dealing with Backlogs caused by COVID-19

This entry was posted in News on .

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government is helping the provinces in off-setting some of the costs associated with backlogs created in the health system by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fraser says the federal government is providing $2 billion to assist provincial health systems in rescheduling surgeries and appointments.

Fraser says this funding will make a meaningful difference in covering the costs to provinces in grappling with the delays caused by the pandemic in the medical system.