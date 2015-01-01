Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Federal Government is Creating a New Program to Get Heat Pumps into More Homes

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the government is moving ahead with a temporary, three-year pause to the federal price on pollution on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect.

In addition, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said they will create a new program that will install heat pumps for free for people below the median household income and there will be zero costs loans for everyone else that can be paid off over time with the savings from having installed the heat pump.

Fraser said when people switch from oil to a heat pump, they typically save between $1,500 and $4,700 a year.

Fraser said when he speaks with residents, people want to do more to fight climate change. At the same time, the government realizes people are hurting with rises in the cost of living.