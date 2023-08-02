Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Federal Government is Offering Assistance to Nova Scotia in Aftermath of Floods

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government is reaching out to assist Nova Scotia

as the province recovers from the July floods.

Fraser says in the immediate aftermath of the floods, the federal government responded to the province’s call for help, including Cormorant Search and Rescue helicopters, as well as personnel from the Canadian Coast Guard and the RCMP. Fraser adds Transport Canada provided aerial surveillance, Indigenous Services Canada is offering help to First Nations communities who may have been affected, while Environment and Climate Change Canada is offering what help they can.

Fraser says there’s also a program called the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangement.

Fraser says with that program in place, it allows provincial governments to more effectively help displaced families, and recover some of the losses they incurred