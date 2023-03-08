Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Federal Government moving ahead with Setting Standards for Long-Term Care

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said one of his government’s campaign promises was to set

standards for long-term care facilities, noting some of the images coming out of such facilities during the pandemic pointed to inconsistent standards across the country.

While there are incredible long-term care facilities in the area and across the province, said Fraser, there are still some very real challenges.

Fraser called the act a piece of legislation that will create standards the government expects every long term care facility to meet. He said it will be supplemented with funding that will help facilities and provinces meet those standards. Fraser noted it will help improve the quality of long term care, whether it’s in infection prevention and control, human resources, infrastructure, and the general quality of care.