Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Fishery has Sustained Local Communities for Generations

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s an exciting time of year. Lobster fishing season in the Southern Gulf of St. Lawrence, which includes locally the eastern half of the Northumberland Strait and off the coast of Inverness County opens tomorrow. The lobster fishery in the eastern shore and the Bras d’or Lakes began over the weekend. Fraser says he hopes the fishermen have a safe and bountiful season. Fraser says the fishery is tied to our local identity and has helped sustain communities for many generations.

Fraser says the fishery is a multi-billion dollar industry and government will continue to support it to give them access to markets around the world and catch and process the product at home.