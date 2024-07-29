Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says funding for Nova Scotia Harbours will create jobs in the short term, and Assist Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said recent funding for Nova Scotia Harbours will not only help create jobs in the short term, but also set up communities for long term economic growth by supporting the fishing industry.

Last week, the federal government announced a $74 million investment over three years to continue work on 19 Nova Scotia harbours. The funding will go towards reconstructing and repairing wharfs, launch ways and other critical harbour infrastructure.

More than $11.3 million of this overall investment in Nova Scotia is earmarked for five harbours that sustained serious damage from Hurricane Fiona: Cape John, Macleod’s Point in Ingonish, Baxter’s Cove in Judique, Little Judique Ponds, and New Waterford.

Other local harbours seeing work include Bailey’s Brook in Lismore, Grand Etang, Larry’s River, and Upper Whitehead.

Fraser said you can’t have a safe place to bring your catch if you don’t have the proper infrastructure to operate safely, adding investing in the fishing industry is a tremendous opportunity.