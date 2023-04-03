Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Government will Give Mass Casualty Commission Recommendations an Extensive Review

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says despite some challenges in the process and difficult

experiences by family members, there appears to be some serious recommendations from the Mass Casualty Commission to make our communities safer. Fraser was on hand as the commission examining the 2020 mass shooting in the province tabled its seven volume report, containing 130 recommendations.

The report says the many failings in the RCMP’s response should lead to an overhaul of the national police force. The commission says an external review of the force is needed and the federal public safety minister should identify responsibilities that could be better handled by other policing agencies.

The three-member commission also found the Mounties failed to notice years of warning signs about the killer, who fatally shot 22 people, including an RCMP officer , on April 18th and 19th , 2020.