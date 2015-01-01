Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Housing is the Main Priority in Fall Economic Statement

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says a key focus in the federal government’s recent Fall Economic statement deals with a key priority, housing.

Fraser, who is also the federal housing minister, says the Fall Economic Statement offers a snapshot of the fiscal picture facing the federal government and to advance measures on key priorities. He says the main priority this year is housing.

Fraser says there’s also a recapitalization of $1 billion in grants for affordable housing for low income families.

Fraser says as well, there’s reforms around mortgages. There’s a new mortgage charter that outlines services financial institutions provide to help customers dealing with the rising cost of a mortgage by potentially spreading it out over time, or switch borrowers as the mortgage comes up for renewal so there’s more competition in the market