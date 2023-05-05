Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Local Input Can Lead to Policy at Federal Level

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says issues of concern at the local level can eventually develop

into political and government policy over time. Fraser is attending the Federal Liberal Party’s policy convention in Ottawa this weekend.

Fraser says at the last convention in Halifax a few years ago, Pictou County resident Cathy MacNaughton lobbied at the event to have EI sickness benefits extended beyond15 weeks. Fraser says her work eventually led to federal policy changes.

Fraser says a lot of people believe change is driven by inside the board rooms in Ottawa. he says nothing could be further from the truth.

Fraser says you make a difference in communities by listening to people in communities. He says these conventions have a great opportunity to engage with people from communities from right across the country.