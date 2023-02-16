Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says New Health Care Deal Includes Provisions for Smaller Provinces

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says there are a lot of interesting features in new health care

funding for the provinces proposed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The premiers met virtually earlier this week and agreed to accept the deal, which includes 46 billion new dollars on top of the planned federal health transfers over 10 years.

Fraser says there are features in the deal aimed at attracting more doctors and provisions for smaller provinces, like Nova Scotia.

Fraser welcomes other portions of the deal that measures outcomes, ensuring money is spent specifically in areas such as improving access to family doctors, reducing backlogs in surgeries and appointments; and a focus on mental health and substance abuse.