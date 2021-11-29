Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says New Initiatives to help businesses and Hospitality and Tourism Industry weather the COVID-19 Pandemic

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says there are several new measures the government is implementing to help businesses and the Hospitality and Tourism sector in dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fraser says legislation has been introduced to offer more tailored benefits.

For Hospitality and Tourism businesses, Fraser says government is creating a new program allowing these companies to have wage subsidies of up to 75 per cent, depending on how severe the impact the COVID-19 pandemic and public health restrictions have had on their businesses. More details are available on the federal government’s web site