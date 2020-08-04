Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Public Inquiry in Mass Shooting Essential

A local MP joined a number of his colleagues in urging the federal government to establish a

public inquiry looking at Nova Scotia’s mass shooting in April.

On July 23, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Mark Furey and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced a joint independent review into the tragic event that result in the loss of 22 Nova Scotian lives.

Amid public outcry, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, along with fellow MPs Mike Kelloway, Andy Filmore, Lenore Zann, and Darren Fisher, came forward saying they wanted a public inquiry. Last Tuesday, Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed the government will now hold a full public inquiry into the matter.

Fraser said it was obvious the original call for a review was not going to satisfy the families and communities impacted by the events in April. He felt it was essential for those folks to have a process they could trust.

If government wants the respect and trust of Nova Scotians, said Fraser, they owed the general public a full and transparent process.