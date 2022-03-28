Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says recent announcement on Hospital and Bariatric Bed Purchase an example of Federal-Provincial Co-operation

Earlier this month, the provincial government announced over $500,000 in senior support funding.

The Canadian Red Cross in Nova Scotia is getting $266,000 to purchase 56 hospital beds and 35 bariatric beds, expanding the Community Bed Loan Program. The government will also fund 66 new portable lifts to help long-term care workers move residents more safely, with a price tag of $264,000.

The funding comes from the Canada-Nova Scotia Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addictions Services Funding Agreement

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser called it an excellent example of what can be done through co-operation between the different levels of government.

At the time, said Fraser, those issues included seniors care and mental health. He said the funding will allow people who can receive care in their homes to do so in a much more cost effective way.