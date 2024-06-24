Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Recently Concluded Session of Parliament was Productive

Last week, parliament wrapped up for the summer and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said there were a number of highlights from the session.

Fraser said the Liberal government got a lot done over the last number of months, pointing to the advancements in creating a new Canadian dental benefit, the national pharma care program, the new school food program, and putting forward a plan to deal with the housing crisis.

Fraser said he is happy to be home for the summer but also happy to have had a productive session in Ottawa. He said he looks forward to spending time in the riding over the next few months.