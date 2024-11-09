Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Remembrance Day is a Time to Pause to Remember those Who Served and Died to Protect our Freedom

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it is a time to pause and remember those who served and those who died to protect our freedom. Many observances are being held in the lead up to Remembrance Day on Monday, at schools, churches, communities and at local cenotaphs.

Fraser says each year as he attends Remembrance Day services, he sees fewer veterans from conflicts that Canada was involved in. When they can no longer be at these services, Fraser says it is important to remember of their service to Canada.

Fraser says he will attend a Remembrance Day service in Thorburn on Monday, Remembrance Day