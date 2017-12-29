Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says There Were a Number of Positive Developments in the Riding over the Past Year

The MP for Central Nova is pleased after 2017 saw a number of improvements in his riding, with more on the horizon. Sean Fraser says that year two in his seat was enjoyable and featured a number of highlights including a number of funding announcements and new legislation that will improve the quality of life for people in Central Nova.

Fraser says that one piece of legislation that is being worked on now will be welcomed news for people who live in the District of St. Mary’s:

Fraser says a personal highlight for him this year was partaking in a charity basketball game in Ottawa which raises money for kids in low income and at risk communities. Fraser says the group received money, and the Liberals defeated the Conservatives in the final to also take home bragging rights.