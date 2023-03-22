Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Voters can Still Voice Concerns about Proposed Federal Electoral Boundary Changes

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says there is still an opportunity to have your voice heard over

proposed changes to federal constituencies in Northeastern Nova Scotia.

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia is recommending portions of Antigonish town and county that are currently with Fraser’s Central Nova riding will become part of Cape Breton-Canso, to be renamed Cape Breton-Antigonish.

Central Nova, to be renamed Pictou-Eastern Shore-Preston will retain Pictou County and the District of St.Mary’s, and will push further west to include more portions of Halifax County.

Fraser says the next step in the process is a vote by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs.

Fraser says anyone with concerns with the boundary changes can contact the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs.