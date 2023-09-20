Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Weavers Mountain Wind Energy Project has a number of Benefits

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s pleased about an Indigenous-led wind energy project coming to Weavers Mountain, on the boundary of Pictou and Antigonish Counties.

Earlier this month, Fraser announced the federal government is committing up to $25 million for the initiative,which will supply nearly 95 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 14,000 homes a year. The project is an undertaking by WEB Weavers Mountain Wind LP, a majority-Indigenous-owned partnership between Glooscap Energy LP and SWEB Development LP

Fraser says this project has a number of benefits, economically and environmentally.

Fraser says everything must be done to transition to clean energy. He says that will lead to economic opportunity in the short term, and in the long term attract industry that is going to be the core of the economy for the next generation.

He says people are looking for products and energies that doesn’t pollute the atmosphere, and Nova Scotia can position itself for economic success by doing the right thing for the environment.